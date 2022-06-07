"King Krawl" happening this weekend in Downtown Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mark your calendar and grab your tickets now, the first "King Krawl" is happening this weekend in downtown Tupelo.
Five local restaurants are participating in the pub crawl.
They include Jobos, Kermit's Soul Kitchen, Amsterdam Deli, Nautical Whimsey and Downunder.
The event is being put on by "Tupelo Rocks", a non-profit that brings events to downtown.
All the money raised from ticket sales will go back to the "Tupelo Rocks" budget to bring more events to downtown.
The "King Krawl" kicks off at Jobos Friday night at 6:30.
It will end at Downunder with love music.
Organizers are looking forward to the business this will bring to the restaurants.
" People are out and about and if you come to Downtown Tupelo you'll see the foot traffic, you'll also see the traffic.
It's more vibrant, its picking up. Restaurants and stores really need activity downtown," said Kris Delgrande, Owner of Downunder.
Tickets for Friday are $20 and include two drink tickets and a t-shirt.
VIP tickets are on sale for $45.
For ticket sales, open this link.
The live music in downtown is free on Saturday.