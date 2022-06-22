Jerry Schilling reacts to new Elvis movie

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) - We continue our coverage of the new "Elvis" movie with hearing from someone in Elvis' inner circle.
Elvis' group of closest friends were called the "Memphis mafia."
Among the small group of Elvis' confidants was Jerry Schilling.
Schilling met Elvis when he was 12-years-old.
Schilling was with Elvis when he met President Nixon in 1970.
Recently, WTVA's Alyssa Martin talked with Schilling at the Graceland screening event of the "Elvis" movie.
" I've produced quite a bit of documentaries and T.V. on Elvis, this is the ultimate. It tells who Elvis was, not who you think he was or might mistakenly been - it's the true story," explained Jerry Schilling.
Schilling has authored a book about his life with Elvis, titled "Me and A Guy Named Elvis."