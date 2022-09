WTVA's new series Hometown Tour will air monthly from September to December.

WTVA is scheduled to be at the following locations:

Starkville - Sept. 27

Fulton - Oct. 25

Amory - Nov. 22

New Albany - Dec. 20

Anchors Craig Ford, Emily Leonard and Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan will host live newscasts from each town and provide live interviews with town officials and more.