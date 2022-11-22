Hometour Tour in Amory: Bill's Hamburgers nearing 100 years

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Some might argue Bill's Hamburgers is the most historic site in Amory.
Krysta and Zach Smith operate the establishment. They are carrying on a legacy that began in 1929 as Bob’s Hamburgers.
"I've worked here for 19 years, so I've literally done this like my whole life," Krysta Smith said.
Her parents purchased Bill’s in 2003 and still own the business.
Burgers, convenience and friendly faces are the driving forces behind Bill’s.
"It's been here for such a long time that it's a very enjoyable atmosphere, it's good, the people here are nice," customer Nathan Ratliff said
Customers Gary and Sherrie Smith said individuals taking a 30-minute lunch break can eat at Bill’s and return to work in time.
Kerry Stevens said in years past he would often buy a dozen burgers and freeze them at home.
Because of this, Amory and Bill's Hamburgers have become synonymous.