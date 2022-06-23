Graceland is home to Elvis' most famous belongings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) - Elvis Presley’s Graceland is world famous and attracts thousands of visitors each year.
Angie Marchese’s job is to oversee every item — from grocery store receipts to his iconic stage wear.
She’s worked in the archives department at Graceland for 27 years. The archive holds more than 1 million items.
The mansion opened to the public 40 years ago. Graceland was left with all of Elvis' belongings when he died in 1977.
"It's such an honor,” she said. “I mean it really is just cool to be able to put on white gloves and touch Elvis' stuff."
One of the coolest places on the grounds is where items such as documents and such are stored.
"It really is the coolest place on property. It's kept at 68 degrees all year long and 48 percent humidity.”
She said they even have Elvis’ first-grade coloring box.
A lot of what’s shown in the “Elvis” movie was inspired by the mansion.
The filmmaker and crew stayed in Memphis for about a month to soak up as much as they could about Elvis.
That included making replicas of his clothes and cars. They even replicated Elvis’ famous pink Cadillac which is housed across the street from Graceland, along with his large fleet of cars.
One of Elvis’ most famous pieces of clothing is the black leather suit he wore during a 1968 television special.
The iconic suit is featured in the movie with actor Austin Butler wearing an almost identical one.
A new exhibit called “Dressed to Rock” opened in May. It displays more than 100 pieces of Elvis’ stage wear.
Elvis loved Graceland. His daughter Lisa Marie Presley owns the property. Marchese said his daughter and former wife Priscilla visit the home several times a year.