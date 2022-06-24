Fans react to the premiere of "Elvis" in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - On Friday, Elvis fans packed the theatres for the premiere of the new film titled, "Elvis."
The Baz Luhrmann film is now in theatres nationwide, including the Malco in Tupelo.
Employees said most of the early showings were just about sold out on Friday.
Austin Butler was cast as Elvis and Tom Hanks played Elvis' business manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
The biopic centers on the relationship between Elvis and Colonel Parker.
WTVA's Alyssa Martin caught up with some ladies who saw Elvis perform in person to hear their reaction to the film.
" I thought it was great, I enjoyed every minute of it. There was a few things, that maybe I thought weren't exactly like I thought they would be, but I'd go back again and see it right now," said Shirley Harwood, of Tupelo.
" I thought it was very good, I thought Austin was wonderful, he portrayed him perfectly. The music was good, sang a lot, loved it," Added Brenda Hildenbrand, of Tupelo.
" I think it was wonderful, I sat there and there was tears in my eyes part of the time because of what was happening," added Gwen Boggs, of Tupelo.
Austin Butler said for about two years, he submerged himself in all things Elvis to be able to step into the role.