Priscilla Presley and 'Elvis' cast talk Tupelo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) - "Elvis" premiers in theaters nationwide on June 24.

The movie stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as the singer’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

WTVA anchors Alyssa Martin and Daniella Oropeza made a special trip to Graceland where they talked with the cast about Presley’s birthplace — Tupelo, Mississippi.

Martin and Oropeza also watched the movie at the Guest House Hotel, next door to Graceland.

Tupelo is a big part of the film. Director Baz Luhrmann and Butler traveled to Tupelo to study the city’s history.

"Being in Tupelo was one of the most special experiences that I had,” Butler said. “Getting to see the home that Elvis was born in. The reality, the fact that he didn't have running water or a toilet inside. Feeling the air in Tupelo, down on Green Street, we went down there. I got to see where his house used to be, and it was just so special. And all the people down there were so welcoming and kind to us. So, it means a lot."

Luhrmann said Tupelo was the place where Elvis wasn't even vaguely famous. You get the family, he said.

Martin and Oropeza also spoke with the singer’s former wife Priscilla Presley.

"Oh, Tupelo! Oh my God,” Priscilla Presley said. “I went to visit Tupelo and the house Elvis basically grew up in for a few years. It's very dear to my heart."

The cast praised Luhrmann’s direction of the film. He spent more than five years producing it.

WTVA will have more Elvis coverage and special reports the week of the movie's launch. Full interviews with the cast and others are listed below.