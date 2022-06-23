Echoes of Elvis Presley's young life can be felt in lesser-known Tupelo spots

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Hardware and Johnnie’s Drive-In are well-known places for fans of Elvis Presley to see.
However, some lesser-known locations exist that played a big role in Elvis’ childhood.
One place is on South Green Street where the Tupelo Garment factory once operated.
This is where Presley’s mother Gladys worked while pregnant with Elvis and his twin brother Jesse who was stillborn.
The second location is not too far away on Maple Street. This is where Gladys and Elvis moved in with relatives while his father Vernon was in jail.
The final location is at the Lyric Theatre on North Broadway Street where Elvis spent time with his friends, including Sam Bell.
The South was segregated at the time. This forced Bell to use a separate entrance and sit in a different part of the theater.
Elvis would often climb over the partition dividing the sections so he could sit with Bell.
Elvis and his family would eventually move to Memphis, Tennessee, where his singing career launched him to worldwide fame.
But his mark in Tupelo is still felt almost 90 years later.
