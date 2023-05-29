St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway begins June 8

Tickets for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway go on sale June 8.
Participants who reserve a $100 ticket will be eligible to win a new luxurious home and other great prizes.
Participants will also be supporting St. Jude's promise that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.
About the Dream Home
- Location: Dogwood Creek, Saltillo, Mississippi
- Size: 3,100 square feet
- Features: Four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a large back porch and an open-concept kitchen and living area.
- Estimated Value: $500,000
- Built by Legacy Construction
Other prizes will also be available.
Anyone who reserves a ticket on June 8 will be eligible to win the Tickets on Sale Prize — a platinum 2.5 carat five stone diamond ring, courtesy of Van Atkins Jewelers.
Anyone who reserves a ticket by June 30 will be eligible to win the Early Bird Prize — a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Southern Housing Enterprises, Inc.
Anyone who reserves a ticket by Aug. 4 will eligible to win the Bonus Prize — a backyard package that includes an 8x12 Derksen utility storage building and a $1,500 gift certificate to Keep It Casual, courtesy of Walton’s Greenhouse and Keep It Casual.
The giveaway will be on Sept. 14.
This year’s sponsors include WTVA/WLOV, Legacy Construction, Van Atkins Jewelers, Southern Housing Enterprises Inc., and Room to Room Furniture, as well as national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, Bosch and Kichler.