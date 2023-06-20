 Skip to main content
Columbus 'Hunt Intermediate School" undergoes renovations

  • Updated
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Old Hunt Middle School is being renovated after a recent insurance settlement.

The school closed after integration in the 1970s.

The school was later damaged by a tornado in 2019. 

Lowndes County Supervisor Leroy Brooks attended the school and was a part of the first integrated class.

Brooks says, "I’m glad to see the school board finally getting the ball rolling, I think it gives the entire community a sense of pride to finally see hunt renovated."

According to Brooks the renovated school will serve as a 6th grade school. 

 

