Columbus 'Hunt Intermediate School" undergoes renovations

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Old Hunt Middle School is being renovated after a recent insurance settlement.
The school closed after integration in the 1970s.
The school was later damaged by a tornado in 2019.
Lowndes County Supervisor Leroy Brooks attended the school and was a part of the first integrated class.
Brooks says, "I’m glad to see the school board finally getting the ball rolling, I think it gives the entire community a sense of pride to finally see hunt renovated."
According to Brooks the renovated school will serve as a 6th grade school.