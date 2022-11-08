Celebration of Hope: Speech therapy at RRC helps Collins Foote

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Collins Foote is one of many children who benefit from free services at the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo.
Speech therapists use repetition, visuals and encouragement to help Foote improve his articulation and learn how to speak with a lisp.
He has received speech help at school, but his mother Amelia Foote said her son began receiving therapy from RRC in 2019.
RRC has also benefited his younger sister Francie Kate. She's now six years old with a voice of her own.
Amelia Foote said both her children struggle with “s” sounds and their articulation.
“They put their tongue between their teeth, and so we wanted that corrected.”
Her son’s progression has been incredible, she said.
Speech therapist Madison McCollum started working for RRC in the summer. Since then, she and Foote have developed a close relationship.
“When I first had him, we were just working on words and so now Collins is at reading level,” McCollum said.
If you wish to help children like Foote, consider making a donation to RRC during WTVA’s Celebration of Hope Telethon on Nov. 13.
Telethon schedule
- Noon - 3 p.m. on ABC WTVA
- 2 - 5 p.m. on WTVA