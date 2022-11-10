Celebration of Hope: RRC helping Carol Ann Coker regain independence

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo is helping Carol Ann Coker regain her independence.
Her shoulder was replaced three years ago, and a recent injury to the shoulder left her needing physical therapy.
“I could barely do a lot of things,” she said.
She’s been working with RRC therapist Kari Robison.
Compared to several months ago, she has regained the ability to perform simple tasks herself, such as washing and brushing her hair.
“She’s not completely back to full range of motion, but she’s definitely got a functional range of motion,” Robison said. “So she’s able to do all the things that she was able to do for herself before.”
Coker was no stranger to RRC. She’d been an RRC volunteer for many years prior to her injury.
“It’s been fun to have somebody who has helped the Rehab Center to be able to turn around and help her back.”
Because of community donations, Regional Rehab is able to provide services, such as speech therapy, to patients free of charge.
If you wish to help people like Coker, consider making a donation to RRC during WTVA’s Celebration of Hope Telethon on Nov. 13.
Telethon schedule
- Noon - 3 p.m. on ABC WTVA
- 2 - 5 p.m. on WTVA