Celebration of Hope: Regional Rehab helps Hurd family

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two-year-old Micah Hurd receives therapy for autism at the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo.
He’s one of many children who receive services free of charge at RRC.
"It's difficult at times, but I mean, you're their momma,” mother Everlean Hurd said. “So you have to love them and you have to do what you have to do. We're busy all day long in therapy."
Micah Hurd and his 5-year-old sister Abigail both receive therapy at RRC.
"Even though his [Micah’s signs of autism] didn't look exactly like her’s [sister], we knew what we were looking at,” the mother said. “So we were able to go get help from our pediatrician early with him.”
Speech therapist Kammi Riddle said autism is unpredictable.
"If you've met one child with autism, you've met one child with autism,” Riddle said. “They are very, very different."
Micah Hurd comes to RRC once a week.
"So not only do they [RRC] offer the services to us here [Tupelo], they offer services to us at home,” Everlean Hurd said. “And we have most of their [staff] numbers, their personal cell phone numbers."
Regional Rehab is able to provide free services thanks to community donations.
If you wish to help children like Hurd, consider making a donation to RRC during WTVA’s Celebration of Hope Telethon on Nov. 13.