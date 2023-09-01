"Cashless": Local restaurant no longer taking cash

(Please note: The print version below contains additional information and interviews that could not fit in the video version of this story for timing purposes.)
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) -- Companies going "cashless" is a conversation topic today.
Different places, including sports venues have stopped accepting cash payments and only taking digital forms of payment, including cards, Apple Pay, etc.
Workers at the burger restaurant Krystal in Corinth announced on the restaurant's street sign that it's going "cashless", effective August 28, 2023.
WTVA's Bronson Woodruff talked with members of the public and to some businesses about their thoughts on no longer accepting cash.
"I think we have a right to use bills as a form of payment," Luke Barnett said. He lives in Booneville, but talked with WTVA about the topic.
Some people we talked with said they don't mind, since they don't use cash anyway. They pay for things with their phones and cards regularly.
Nobody we talked with with that view went on camera.
But most people we talked with said they do mind.
This discussion picked up more in our area after what workers say was a playful poke between Krystal and Zaxby's, both a short distance apart from each other on Highway 72 East.
In response to Krystal's announcement of going "cashless", workers at Zaxby's put up on their street sign the message, "TO BE CRYSTAL KLEAR, WE ACCEPT CASH!!!"
Workers from neither restaurant went on camera, but at Zaxby's, one manager said there was nothing political or malicious in this.
She explained she just noticed the sign at Krystal and thought it would be a harmless funny to get attention and to let the public know that they do, in fact, still accept cash.
We visited Krystal to see if they'd talk with us about the move.
We were able to contact Krystal Management over text. Kim Miller sent a statement saying: "We are testing cashless transactions in nine locations. We are doing so to gauge consumer demand and crew feedback."
A sign on the counter inside Krystal said this change will make things safer for the team, make for smoother service, and will make your checkout faster.
We were able to talk on the phone with Robert Warden. He's the Director of Operations of the local licensees for Zaxby's. He didn't go on camera either, but he went over some of the pros and cons of accepting cash.
Warden explained cashless does possibly cost a company business because not all customers have cards.
But at the same time, cash is not as easy as cards. It takes more time to process and make change, whereas card purchases are done in an instant.
Cashless also means the business doesn't have money on hand, which would be a benefit if there were ever a theft situation.
And consumers may not know this one, but Warden says there's a transaction fee when people use their cards. It may get passed on to the customer, but a lot of the time, the business will pay that fee, so this could potentially cost businesses more.
Warden wouldn't say for sure if Zaxby's will go cashless in the future or not, but he did make it clear that the company welcomes all consumers either way.
Our reporter happened to stop in Booneville for lunch while on the way to cover this story.
He talked with Sissy Smith who owns Crazy Chicken in Booneville.
She shared her thoughts on only accepting cards.
(Bronson) "Do y'all have any intentions of going cashless?
(Smith) "I do not."
(Bronson) OK. What do you think about it?
(Smith) "I just think it's ludicrous. We should take all forms of payment."
Jaylen Ashcraft made a point similar to what the Zaxby's official said.
Ashcraft is a concerned citizen who talked with us in Booneville.
He's concerned that customers could wind up spending even more money because of additional fees that could be charged for using cards.
He sees this as possibly taking advantage of customers. He used buying gas as an example.
"So they're charging you taxes on gas, they're charging you, uh, more money to swipe your card, and then the bank's getting a fee for you swiping your card, too, so it's like 3.50 at the bank when you swipe your card," Ashcraft said, "so would you rather pay all those fees on top of what you're spending, or would you rather spend cash?"
Luke Barnett and his wife also talked with us.
"I think it's kind of ridiculous. I don't think that we should be going cashless anytime soon. I think we have a right to use bills as a form of payment. And I think if they're taking away that, they're kind of taking away our freedom," Luke said.
We were not able to get permission to talk with any workers at Krystal on camera, but some workers did mention Krystal has seen slower business since changing to cashless.
They also say they were forced to turn away some customers because the customers did not have cards.
There's also been talk around Corinth that Taco Bell is also no longer accepting cash.
We have learned that that is FALSE.
As of the publication of this story, Taco Bell is still accepting cash.
Folks may also be wondering if it's even legal for businesses to deny taking cash as a way to pay.
It even says on the bills, "THIS NOTE IS LEGAL TENDER FOR ALL DEBTS, PUBLIC AND PRIVATE".
We contacted the Secretary of State's office to get clarity on that.
They referred us to the Department of Revenue.
We contacted the Department of Revenue and received the following statement:
"Whether it’s legal or not is not under the Department of Revenue’s purview. The tax laws that we administer do not address this."