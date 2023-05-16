90-Year-old Veteran gets Tiny Home

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA)- Robert Pyron is a 90-year-old Korean War Veteran who lost his home during the March 24th Tornado. Pyron was born in the home in 1933, his mother was also born in the same home. He was home with his puppy and within seconds his home was destroyed.
Purple Heart Homes, a veteran organization from North Carolina, was touched after seeing a picture of Pyron.
Lamar Austin from Purple Heart Home says,
"One of the pictures they sent us a picture of Mr. Robert sitting in a rocking chair watching the burn pile...We have these tiny homes that we build in Statesville, North Carolina and so we decided we would donate one for him..."