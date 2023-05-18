17-year-old charged with sexual battery, alleged sex with 10-year-old

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - 17-year-old Amiracle Morgan is charged with Sexual Battery after allegedly performing sexual acts with a10-year-old.
Columbus police say Morgan admitted to engaging in sexual activity with two male juveniles: ages 10 and 14 when questioned by investigators about the matter.
Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says Morgan allegedly performed the acts in front of a group of kids on Mother's Day. He says the children later told police.
Daughtry went on to say,
"The mother brought her children to beat up the people who saw what took place, that’s not going to be tolerated. Nobody should have to worry about people coming jumping on them, breaking in doors, and wanting to fight them."
Morgan's mother Raven Morgan (32) is being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after assisting the female juvenile with physically assaulting another female juvenile who exposed her sexual misconduct.
Morgan's bond is set a 100,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for June 8th.