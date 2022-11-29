Columbus Police looking for car in deadly hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) Columbus Police are looking for a car after a man was fatally struck by a driver, who left the scene of the crash Monday night.
It happened on 7th Avenue North near 21st Street North around 11:49 Monday night.
Police believe the man was walking when he was hit by an eastbound dark or black car on Seventh Avenue North near 21st Street North.
Police are looking for a dark-colored car with front-end damage or a broken windshield.
Officers are reviewing footage from city-owned cameras.
The victim died at the scene.
Tips can be reported to Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.