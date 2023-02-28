Columbus Police chief explains decision to remove officers from drug task force

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry held a press conference on Tuesday to clarify his decision to remove officers from the narcotics task force.
He said those narcotics officers are moving back to the beat as the city works to fight violent crime. He said the lack of officers has forced him to make tough decisions, he said.
Right now, the Columbus Police Department has 45 officers. His goal is to have 80 officers.
The police chief also talked about new equipment, such as radios, and becoming a part of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Violent Crime Task Force.
He said this will give his officers access to statewide resources and will be able to borrow equipment from the state.
He said this will help with paying officers’ overtime and budgeting.