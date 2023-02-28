 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
areas, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette,
Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to
produce widespread rainfall amounts of between two and four
inches with local totals in excess of four inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Columbus Police chief explains decision to remove officers from drug task force

  Updated
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry held a press conference on Tuesday to clarify his decision to remove officers from the narcotics task force.

He said those narcotics officers are moving back to the beat as the city works to fight violent crime. He said the lack of officers has forced him to make tough decisions, he said.

Right now, the Columbus Police Department has 45 officers. His goal is to have 80 officers.

The police chief also talked about new equipment, such as radios, and becoming a part of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Violent Crime Task Force.

He said this will give his officers access to statewide resources and will be able to borrow equipment from the state.

He said this will help with paying officers’ overtime and budgeting.

