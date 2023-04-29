College Hill, Guntown residents are taking the tornado recovery process day by day

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Many communities are still recovering after the March 31-April 1 storm surge that killed 27 people across the country. In Mississippi, one person was killed and dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed.
People affected by the tornadoes say the clean-up process has been slow without government assistance, and they are slowly picking up the pieces one day at a time.
"Trees and bushes are still all down," says Patricia Ivy ask she looks around her neighborhood in the College Hill community. "We look at it every day and it's kind of a reminder of what we went through."
Tornado debris still lines the sides of the roads in Lee and Pontotoc county. It's become a part of the scenery for those who drive past.
"It was tiresome," says Ricky Sanders, who says he spent two weeks cleaning his yard in Guntown after losing his shed in the tornado.
Those affected by the tornado say that despite the hardships, they are still grateful for the help from neighbors and volunteers.
"We have had a lot of people come and help," says Ivy. "The community is still a tight-knit community. We're all still helping each other as much as we possibly can."