...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 23 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to
11 AM CDT Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM
Sunday to 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Colder temperatures are in store for our area on Saturday and Sunday

Colder temperatures rule our weekend

Matt's 10pm Friday Forecast - 3/17/23

Freeze watches and freeze warnings are in effect for our viewing area over the next few nights. This means that one should take all the steps to avoid plants (along with all the other precautions for pets, pipes and people) from being left outside during this time period.

We have seen a frontal system move through our area last night and today. This has given our area some rain and thunderstorms. We have only seen a few areas of heavier rainfall at times. All of the severe weather has stayed to our west and south over the last few days.

Once the frontal system has moved to our east this evening, we will see some Canadian high pressure move into our area to dominate our weather for the next several days. This will keep our area on the dry and cool side during this time period. We will see some more of the overnight lows that will drop off down into the 20s and lower 30s. We will once again see some risk to the pets, pipes, people and plants continue for several days.

However, we do see a little bit of a warm up by the middle portions of next week. We also do see another chance for some rain and maybe some thunderstorms at times, due to another frontal system moving into our area.

Watch live, download weather app, storm shelters, WeatherCall and more

