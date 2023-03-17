Colder temperatures are in store for our area on Saturday and Sunday

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT SUNDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 11 AM CDT Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM Sunday to 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&