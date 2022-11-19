Cold weather continues throughout the weekend

We are seeing colder temperatures continue to dominate our forecast as we head throughout our weekend. Tonight temperatures will hover in the upper 30s before reaching our overnight love of 26 degrees. We will start our Sunday off on the chilly side, and only warm up to a high of 46. A warming trend is on its way as we see temperatures climb back within a few degrees of normal by the middle of next week.
We will continue with dry conditions for the weekend, but rain is back in the forecast come late Monday night and into Tuesday morning as we see a closed Low pressure system approach Northeast Mississippi. The precipitation for this time period will come as light and scattered showers.
We all have turkey on the brain as we head into this holiday week ahead, and unfortunately we will see yet another Thanksgiving with rain in the forecast. We have another low pressure system that will be making its way through our area bringing us scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorm activity. With Thanksgiving being such a travel heavy holiday, stay tuned for more weather updates on this system as there are still some uncertainties with its passage this far out.
Once Thanksgiving is over, and we officially begin the Christmas season, we will see the return of those well below average temperatures with highs returning to the lower 50s and upper 40s.
