Cold weather blamed for water outage in Louisville

Update Dec. 28 - Louisville water system in full operation; boil water alert in effect
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — City employees in Louisville are working to restore water service after the recent bitter cold caused multiple water line breaks.
Mayor Will Hill posted on Facebook Monday night the weather "created a water crisis" for the city's water system.
He and other city leaders are asking people to remain patient while the repairs are being made.
When service returns, the city is asking residents to take the following steps:
-check for leaks or running water
-conserve water, please reduce usage as we recover from this event
-look for leaks around your property or anywhere in the system
-check on neighbors and share this information
-report issues to (662) 773-5651
People are also being asked to boil their water until the Mississippi State Department of Health determines it is safe to drink again.