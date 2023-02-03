Cold start to the day with sunny weather into the weekend

High pressure will build into our area. This means we will see mostly clear skies today and into our upcoming weekend. We will see temperatures warm up gradually as we go through the next several days. Today we warm to the mid 40s.
Overnight low temperatures will bottom out in the 20s on our Saturday morning. So if you are heading out early make sure you are bundled up. Temperatures warm to the mid 50s Saturday.
We will be reaching above normal high and low temperatures by the time we reach into Sunday and into early to middle portions of next week. We will see some more low pressure move back into our area as we go into the early to middle portion of next week. This will give our area a good chance for some isolated to scattered showers. Even an isolated thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out of the question.