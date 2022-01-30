Cold start to Sunday, but temperatures are warming into the 60s

Going into Sunday and the start of our work week a gradual warming trend will be the story. Morning lows for Sunday will be in the upper 20s, and highs will be reaching the upper 50s by the afternoon.
Later into this next week, another frontal system will enter our area. There are rain chances for Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday, with the bulk of the rain falling on Thursday. Tuesday will be the day to go and enjoy the warmer temperatures this week. This system will give our area a good chance for some rain and even some isolated thunderstorms. We could even see a bit of snow shower activity in our area after the passage of the frontal system in the latter part of our Thursday. This will all depend on where exactly the front sets itself up and when. Specific timing and impacts will come closer to when this system moves through.
Along with the rain fall this system will cause a big drop in temps for our weekend. Temperatures will take a hit with the highs being around the 40's on Friday, mid 40s on Saturday. Arctic high pressure will make its return to the region early next weekend giving us clearing skies.
