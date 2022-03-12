Cold conditions ahead for our Sunday Morning

A potent storm system moved in last night and into the early hours of our Saturday morning, bringing winter precipitation to the viewing area. Most every location has seen some form of winter precipitation from this system. Tupelo obtained around 2 inches of snowfall while Boonville and Corinth got anywhere from 3-4 inches.
While the snow was beautiful this morning, it has almost all melted away through the day because of the abundance of sunshine. While the snow did not last, colder temps will...
Sunday morning lows will be frigid. We are starting cold in the low 20s with wind chill values in the teens.
Because of this, our central to southern counties are currently in a Freeze Warning.
Freeze Warning in effect from 6pm on Saturday to 9am on Sunday for the counties of Grenada, Webster, Clay and Marion and southward in our viewing area.
All of our AL counties are also in a Freeze Warning until 10am on Sunday.
We warm things up a bit more by Sunday into the mid-50s by afternoon and will see lots of sunshine as well.
Another cold front is expected Monday night accompanied by increased chances for rain showers. These showers should persist into Tuesday, but taper off by Wednesday. By the latter half of the week, temperatures should return to spring-like weather with highs in the lower 70s.
