Cold and cloudy this morning but the sun will come out for the afternoon

We will see high pressure briefly dominate our weather forecast for a few days as we go through today and tomorrow. This will keep our area on the dry, sunny side and we will see temperatures gradually warm up for both the daytime highs and for the overnight lows. Morning time temperatures cold Wednesday morning but for the rest of the week we start in the 40s and 50s. Afternoon highs will warm into the 60s.
We will see some more low pressure move back into our area as we go into the later portion of this work week and into the weekend and into early next week. This will bring back into our area some milder temperatures for our daytime highs and for our overnight lows. This will also give our area a good chance for some patchy areas of rainfall, along with some possibilities of some scattered thunderstorms at times. We could even at times see some of our rainfall on the heavy side and some of our thunderstorms on the hefty side.