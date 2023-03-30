Coffeeville PD and Yalobusha County Sheriff's Office investigate homicide

COFFEEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Coffeeville Police and the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a March 30th homicide.
Yalobusha County Deputy Corner Debbie Jackson said 36-year-old Chauncey Armstrong was found shot to death in the 10,000 block of Kennedy Street in Coffeeville.
The shooting happened around 3:30 in the afternoon Thursday, March 30th.
Investigators say his body was found on the ground in front of a home.
Authorities said he had been shot multiple times. The deputy corner pronounced him dead at 4:24 p.m. Thursday night.
His body will be sent to Pearl for an autopsy Friday morning.