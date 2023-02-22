Cloudy start with some sunshine later and potentially record breaking heat

Wednesday starts off with mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry. Temperatures started in the mid 60s and warm all the way to the low 80s. Mid day is mostly dry and some even seeing some sunshine. Some thunderstorms or heavier rain could move in for the mid afternoon and evening. Some of those thunderstorms could be on the stronger to severe side; some places under a level 1 risk.
Thursday is still warm and few showers possible but mostly dry. Temperatures climb to the low 80s again. Those clouds will break apart leaving us with some sunshine Thursday. A few showers possible by the evening. Friday some more rain moves in but we are cooler. Temperatures only topping out in the upper 50s so break out the jacket again and probably the rain gear.
For the weekend temperatures are back in the 60s and 70s with some more rain changes. So you might need that rain gear once again for some places if you have those outdoor plans, but it is not a complete wash out.