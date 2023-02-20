Cloudy start to the week with warmer weather

The work week is starting off with warm weather and with temperatures reaching into the low 70s. Along with the warm temperatures, clouds stick around and isolated showers move back in. This will be the first of many chances of rain for our upcoming week.
Overnight temperatures will not cool off much, only dropping into the low 60s. The rain from tonight will carry over into our Tuesday with the bulk of it happening throughout the morning time. Everyone can expect gloomy conditions as the cloud cover will still remain constant. Luckily, those warm temperatures are not going anywhere as we will see those high temperatures reach into the low to mid 70s.
The best chance of rain takes place Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will sweep through the area. We may hear a few rumbles of thunder with this system most of the rain moving in for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures Wednesday will still be well above average, possibly reaching into the low 80s!
Thursday gives us a chance for some drier weather while still staying warm, temperatures warm into the low 80s. We will still be mostly cloudy though.
We will be cooler for Friday with afternoon temperatures only getting to the low 60s. The weekend brings a few showers but not a washout. Temperatures will be back in the 70s for Saturday and Sunday afternoons.