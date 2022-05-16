Cloudy start to Monday morning with some sunshine coming out later today

The showers and storms overnight and into the morning are associated with cold front sweeping through northeast Mississippi. These storms will be brief and by the time we wake up on Monday morning, most of us will see mostly clear conditions and temps in the mid-60s with highs into the mid-80s. Most of the rain will move out by the mid-morning hours.
Early in our work week, this cold front will help to lower our temperatures a few degrees with most of WTVA viewing area experiencing high temperatures in the middle 80s to lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s across the board through Tuesday.
On Wednesday, a high-pressure system will gradually build into our area bringing with it some of the warmest and hottest temperatures of the season later in the week. By next weekend, rain chances are back into the mix with another cold front moving through Friday and Saturday.
