Cloudy start to Labor Day with some rain through the day

An area of low-pressure over the next several days will bring showers and thunderstorms throughout the remainder of our Labor Day weekend. Most of the precipitation activity will be on the scattered side with some heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Localized flooding could come into the picture for some that see a heavy pocket of rain and have seen more rain over the weekend. Make sure to stay weather aware and avoid roads you know flood easily especially as we head through the rest of the week.
This low-pressure system will continue to influence our forecast for the work week. We will consistently be seeing highs in the mid-80s with showers and storms each day in the afternoon. Some of these storms may even stick around longer into the night before dissipating.
