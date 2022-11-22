 Skip to main content
Cloudy start for some but we will start to see some sunshine for the afternoon

Maxuser

November 22, 2022

We will see the dominance of high pressure for the next few days and we will see a bit of southerly winds (as the high pressure moves to the east of our area) gradually give us a bit of a warming trend across our area.

Temperatures this afternoon warm to the low 60s. We will see a little disturbed air will move through our area into Tuesday morning. This may give us a little bit of a chance for some showers in a few areas. Most will stay dry. Most of the clouds clear into the afternoon and we will see more sunshine.

Wednesday will have a cool morning in the middle 30s with afternoon temperatures around the mid 60s. Mostly dry and sunny skies. We will see a frontal system move into our area for Thanksgiving. This will give our area some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms. Maybe an isolated heavy one at times. This rain lingers for Friday shoppers and for some early Saturday morning. Temperatures still in the upper 50s and low 60s through the holiday.

