Cloudy skies with a few showers through the day

We still have some lingering rain from the cold front that moved through yesterday. Most will miss out on this rain today though. Temperatures stay cool only getting to the low 80s today.
We will see the overnight lows down into the 50s and lower 60s and the daytime high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. We will see the skies clear some out some Thursday afternoon and Friday. We will see some low pressure move back into our area by the end of the week. This will give our areas some more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. We could see a few isolated heavy and hefty thunderstorms at times.
Yet, another cold front will move through our area by later in the weekend. This will clear our skies out once again and we will see the temperatures continue on the cooler side next week.