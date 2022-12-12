Cloudy skies for much of the day but mostly dry

Monday started in the upper 40s low 50s with a lot of cloud cover and potential for fog and drizzle with high temperatures reaching the low 60s. We are not expecting meaningful rainfall Monday.
Tuesday will start in the mid-50s and with mostly cloudy skies high temperatures will reach the mid-60s by the afternoon. During the late evening and overnight hours, a storm system will arrive and bring a chance for severe weather. At this point, it looks like our primary severe with a chance will be around 11PM Tuesday leading into early Wednesday.
The thing we know is somebody will probably pick up 4 to 6 inches of rainfall. Wednesday will likely start with an ongoing and arguably diminishing severe weather threat. That threat will be focused mainly in central and south Mississippi, and that remains very possible that at least the southern half of our area could be included.
We will have rain and potentially heavy rain during that time, hence our high confidence in some flooding rainfall. It’s possible that the predawn storms could still have a risk for damaging winds or tornadoes, and it’s possible that they could redevelop by Wednesday midday and afternoon. That’s atypical for what we expect usually out of a system like this, so expect our discussion on this to refine over the next couple of days.
Temperatures start in the low 60s on Wednesday and probably only make it into the mid-60s as we stay saturated and prepared for storms.
Dryer air slides in for Thursday with temperatures starting in the low 40s and high temperatures reaching into the mid-50s.