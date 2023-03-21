Cloudy skies for most of the day with mild temperatures

High pressure has dominated our weather over the last several days. There will be bits and pieces of low pressure that will try to undermine the dominance of the high pressure. More clouds today with some showers possible. A lot of the dry air we have seen will keep most of that rain out of our area.
While we have seen some cooler weather the past few days, temperatures are warming up some each day. Today we will be in the 60s for the afternoon, Wednesday in the 70s, and getting into the 80s on Thursday.
However, we will see a better chance for some low pressure moving into our area on our Thursday night and into our Friday. This will give our area a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rain will be on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times.
This rain moves through on Friday and leaves out weekend mostly dry. And still nice and warm. Temperatures will still climb into the 70s each day.