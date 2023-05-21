Cloudy skies and warn temperatures for Sunday evening

Conditions were warm and dry today because of high pressure that built in after yesterday's cold front. This will move eastward by tomorrow, bringing rain chances back into the area. Temperatures are still in the upper 70s and gradually decreasing as cloud cover continues to build into the area. It will stick around throughout the night and into tomorrow morning as we wake up to a low of around 61 degrees.
Despite there being rain chances for tomorrow afternoon, temperatures are still expected to warm into the lower 80s for the high. Moderate rainfall will begin early tomorrow and last overnight into the next day. Tuesday will be similar with partly cloudy skies and rain chances for much of the day until evening. After that, dry weather dominates the forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend as well with high pressure building back in. This is great if you have any outdoor plans for labor day weekend. High temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 80s for most of next week with lows in the lower 60s and upper 50s.