 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clouds move in today with rain chances tomorrow

  • Updated
  • 0
Rain chances move back in tomorrow
Maxuser

October 28, 2022

We will see more low pressure move back into our weather forecast today and into the weekend. We will see the cloud cover gradually increase today but no rain. Temperatures warm to the low to mid 70s. The low pressure will bring back into our area some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms at times, especially on Saturday.

Some of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times. So, we will see some more beneficial rainfall at times as we go into the upcoming weekend. There is a severe weather risk that includes a few counties in the very southern part of our area but most will stay to our south. We will see most of this activity clear out of our area on our Sunday evening.

We will see much calmer times as we go into our Halloween and next work week and into the month of November. All of this calm weather will be due to some more high pressure moving back into our area.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you