Clouds move in today with rain chances tomorrow

We will see more low pressure move back into our weather forecast today and into the weekend. We will see the cloud cover gradually increase today but no rain. Temperatures warm to the low to mid 70s. The low pressure will bring back into our area some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms at times, especially on Saturday.
Some of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times. So, we will see some more beneficial rainfall at times as we go into the upcoming weekend. There is a severe weather risk that includes a few counties in the very southern part of our area but most will stay to our south. We will see most of this activity clear out of our area on our Sunday evening.
We will see much calmer times as we go into our Halloween and next work week and into the month of November. All of this calm weather will be due to some more high pressure moving back into our area.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link