Clouds increase overnight, but dry conditions continue

A few clouds pass through as we get into the evening of what was an overall beautiful day. This is still due to the lingering high pressure in our area that has given us dry conditions. High pressure will also cause those temperatures to drop to just above freezing overnight in the mid 30s.
Dry conditions will persist into our Sunday as well even with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will rise quickly into the low to mid 60s. This is just the start of plenty of warm afternoons to come. Clouds increase overnight which will keep those temperatures much warmer in the upper 40s, low 50s.
Rain moves back into our area Monday evening ahead of an approaching low pressure system. Rainfall should occur late, but continue into our Tuesday and will remain widely scattered in nature. High temperatures peak back in the low 70s and will not cool off much overnight only into the upper 50s.
Wednesday gives us a good chance of some stronger afternoon storms that could contain heavier amounts of rainfall and a few rumbles of thunder. We are continuing to monitor this system for timing and impacts as we get closer.
These gloomy conditions will stick around over our work week with several different systems moving through our area. Low and high temperatures remain well above average so be ready for a warmer, rainy week.