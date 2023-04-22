Cloud Cover Increases into Sunday

We have had a dry and sunny Saturday all across the area due to the presence of high pressure. On top of that sunshine, winds have been a bit breezy with gusts reaching 20 mph at times. Temperatures will feel a bit cooler overnight tonight dropping into the mid 40s. There may be a few passing clouds, but things should remain dry overnight.
Sunday will see cloud coverage increase throughout the day. Even with the cloud cover, conditions should remain dry. Temperatures are going to be much cooler than what we felt today only rising into the low 60s. Winds will be a bit gusty yet again as the frontal boundary continues to push through our area.
Sunday night will see clouds clear out just a bit so that night sky will be able to be seen at least a little. Dry air will be in place as high pressure continues to sit over our area. Temperatures as a result of the high pressure will be on the cooler side dropping into the low to mid 40s.
Dry conditions continue into the start of our work week with plenty of sunshine expected for Monday. Afternoon temperatures will also be a bit warmer in the upper 60s. Take advantage of the dry weather because plenty of rain will be in the near future.
The rain will be a result of multiple systems pushing through the area and will be scattered throughout the middle to back end of the work week. As of now, we do not expect any of these systems to reach severe weather parameters, but we are continuing to monitor the rain chance for timing and impacts as it approaches. Temperatures will also steadily rise into the low 70s as the week progresses even with the multiple rounds of rainfall.