Cloud cover and showers move in early on Thursday

This morning we are continuing to experience hazy conditions due to the smoke from wildfires going on in Canada. Along with that, we also have cloud cover and a few showers and thunderstorms moving in associated with a backdoor cold front which moved into the area overnight.
Besides rain and cloud cover, the cold front today also brought in cooler air with this afternoon's high being 86. This is several degrees cooler than our high from yesterday, which was in the lower 90s. Overnight lows will also be noticeably cooler over the next couple of days, bottoming out in the lower 60s with some areas struggling to make it out of the 50s.
Highs will creep back towards the 90s as we head into this weekend, with isolated showers and thunderstorms remaining the rule until Sunday when more widespread rain coverage is expected.