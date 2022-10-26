 Skip to main content
Clear, sunny day with cooler than average temperatures

Cooler than average temperatures for the afternoon
Maxuser

October 26, 2022

High pressure has settled in quickly after the front yesterday. This high pressure will give us some clear skies as we go into our Wednesday and Thursday. We will see mostly clear skies for the morning and lots of sunshine for the afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 60s low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

We will see more low pressure move back into our weather forecast for our Friday and into the weekend. This will bring back into our area some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms at times. Some of the rainfall may be on the brief heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times. This could impact some people Halloween plans, so you might have to have the rain jacket over the costume.

We will see some more beneficial rainfall at times as we go into the upcoming weekend. However, we do not need any severe weather. For the beginning of next work week, on Halloween, it looks like we will be back to seasonal weather with partly couldn’t skies.

