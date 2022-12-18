clear skies continue to dominate for Sunday before giving way to cloudier conditions overnight into Monday

With high pressure continuing to linger from the west, drier conditions will remain along with plenty of clear skies for the rest of our weekend. Waking up this morning the only concern will be temperatures in the mid to upper 20's causing some frost early in the day.
High temperatures are going to remain in the mid 40's with lots of sunshine still on tap. We will be seeing some cloud cover build in from the west this evening, giving us cloudier conditions for our Monday. Although it is cold, take advantage of the day today before we see rain chances enter back into the forecast early next week.
By Monday low pressure will develop from the west and increase our chances for rain. However, the good news is any rainfall with this system will be minimal and only result in a few isolated showers. High temperatures are expected to be getting closer to average in the upper 40's, low 50's as we approach mid week, but our low temperatures are going to stay right around freezing. Depending on how much moisture is still with us as areas approach freezing, we may see a few snowflakes develop off to our northern counties, but no accumulation is expected.
By next Thursday into Friday we see a large arctic air mass come to town. This will have drastic effects on our temperatures leaving us with highs in the mid 20's, and lows in the teens! It is also that time of year when we need to start paying attention to wind chill, especially as we head into the later half of the week. These wind chill values will make it bitterly cold outside, and even cause our low temperatures to feel like the single digits. Although we are still chilly early this week, enjoy the "warmer" temperatures now, but prepare your pipes and your furnaces for the freezing temperatures on the way.