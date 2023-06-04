Clear conditions on Sunday morning before possible afternoon showers

This morning is starting out with clear conditions and temperatures in the mid 60s across Northeast Mississippi. Sunny conditions will persist throughout much of the day as temperatures rise into the lower to mid 90s for this afternoon's highs. Along with the increase in temperature, cloud cover will also build into the area later on today.
Although it will be a hot one, thankfully the heat index will not make us feel any warmer outside as humidity will be low tomorrow with dew points in the 50s. Despite this, there is still a chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to form later in the afternoon. A few of these will linger into the overnight period, but they'll be out of the area by the start of Monday. We will see a very similar weather pattern throughout the next week, with highs in the lower 90s, lows in the mid 60s, and isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.