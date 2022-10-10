Clear and dry today but some could see rain by mid week

We are dry into the start of the new week and cool. The morning started with most temperatures in the 40s. We will see lots of sunshine and temperatures back in the low 80s by the afternoon, so we are right about average. It will be a nice day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. Temperatures will stick in the low to mid 80s through mid week.
The winds will start to shift to a southerly flow into Tuesday, that will start to bring back some moisture ahead of a cold front. This front will bring some much needed rainfall. While it doesn't look like a complete washout, some places could pick up a quarter to half inch. Isolated areas could receive more. Most of the rain moves out Thursday morning and we are back to dry weather.
Also cooler temperatures drop back into the 70s for afternoon highs for the end of the work week and into the weekend. Low relative humidity, dry fuels, and occasionally gusty winds will contribute to elevated fire danger. Please be sure to follow all local burn bans and follow any local restrictions that apply to outdoor burning.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link