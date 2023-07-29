 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
108. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT
Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

City of Smithville unveils Matt Laubhan Drive, named after our chief meteorologist

SMITHVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- The City of Smithville honored WTVA Weather Authority's very own with the unveiling of a new street name.

Matt Laubhan Drive, which is located just off Highway 25 east of Dollar General in Smithville, is named after WTVA's Emmy-winning chief meteorologist Matt Laubhan.

Laubhan has been with covering severe weather in NE Mississippi since 2011, covering multiple tornadoes in Monroe County.

Smithville mayor Phil Goodwin says Matt's coverage of severe weather has saved many lives, and the city's Board of Alderman chose to name the road after him to show their appreciation.

Matt says he's grateful that he and his wife have found a home in Mississippi and WTVA, and that he has a caring audience that pays attention during severe weather.

"I represent the work of a ton of incredible people that make me look better and smarter than I actually am," says Laubhan. "I'm just so thankful that God has used me the way he has to help the people of this part of the state."

