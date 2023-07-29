City of Smithville unveils Matt Laubhan Drive, named after our chief meteorologist

SMITHVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- The City of Smithville honored WTVA Weather Authority's very own with the unveiling of a new street name.
Matt Laubhan Drive, which is located just off Highway 25 east of Dollar General in Smithville, is named after WTVA's Emmy-winning chief meteorologist Matt Laubhan.
Laubhan has been with covering severe weather in NE Mississippi since 2011, covering multiple tornadoes in Monroe County.
Smithville mayor Phil Goodwin says Matt's coverage of severe weather has saved many lives, and the city's Board of Alderman chose to name the road after him to show their appreciation.
Matt says he's grateful that he and his wife have found a home in Mississippi and WTVA, and that he has a caring audience that pays attention during severe weather.
"I represent the work of a ton of incredible people that make me look better and smarter than I actually am," says Laubhan. "I'm just so thankful that God has used me the way he has to help the people of this part of the state."