City leaders in Starkville are planning to re-brand downtown Starkville

Main Street in Starkville, Mississippi

Main Street businesses in Starkville, Mississippi.

Main Street programs like the one in Starkville will be benefiting from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA).

The project will hire Community Branding Specialist Ben Muldrow of Arnett Muldrow and Associates to speak with local Main Street boards, economic development and tourism partners.

They will also talk to local residents to learn about the communities. They feel by doing this they will learn how to bring more interest to the downtown area. 

MMSA has received $90,000 from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area. So, with that money they can really start putting things into fruition.

Mayor Lynn Spruill says, "It's to create an environment in our downtown that allows us to have more patio seating for our restaurants and to encourage that kind of um quality of life effort for uh being downtown and gathering downtown."

Mayor Spruill says they hope to start seeing the rebranding changes by April and May. 

