Chilly Thursday with more sunshine for most

We start with mostly cloudy skies in the mid-30s. While conditions gradually clear, don’t expect returning sunshine to have a big impact on temperatures, because we expect highs to only be in the mid-40s in the afternoon.
Friday is our coldest morning going forward, with temperatures starting in the middle to upper 20s. With mostly clear skies through the day, we likely make it into the lower to middle 50s by afternoon.
Saturday starts off mostly clear with temperatures in the low 30s. High temperatures Saturday likely make it into the middle of the upper 50s with increasing clouds. You could argue for some isolated showers late in the evening, but rainfall is most likely by Sunday.
Sunday starts with some isolated showers increasing in coverage through the day up to around 70% coverage with rain likely. Temperatures start in the mid-40s and probably only reach the mid-50s by afternoon.
Most of Monday should be dry before chances for rain increase very very late in the day. Temperatures start in the mid-40s with highs reaching the mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies. Showers and/or storms will be ongoing Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 40s in the morning and he is struggling to make it into the low 50s by midday.