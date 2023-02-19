Chilly morning before warm and pleasant day ahead

Although temperatures are starting off rather cool with this morning's low being in the upper thirties, we won't stay chilly for long. Today is going to be a pleasantly warm day with our afternoon high around 63 degrees. We will also remain dry for the rest of this weekend with clouds passing over but thankfully no rain expected for our Sunday.
Cloud cover is expected to increase into the evening which will help our temperatures for tonight remain a lot warmer tonight than they did last night. Most of us will be in the upper 40s with some possibly even reaching 50. Tomorrow is expected to be an even warmer day with the afternoon high being 70 degrees. Conditions will be cloudy but dry for most of the day with rain moving in overnight heading into Tuesday morning.
More rain will come through on Tuesday night heading into Wednesday before a chance for some stronger storms moves in late Wednesday afternoon. Exact timing and expected impacts will continue to be monitored as the day gets closer. We may see a break from precipitation on Thursday, but the rain will return as we head into the weekend. Along with active weather patterns, the upcoming work week will also bring along with it some very warm temperatures with Wednesday and Thursday expected to reach highs near 80 degrees.