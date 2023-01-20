 Skip to main content
Changes made to newscast schedule as WTVA works to resolve tech issue

  • Updated
An important piece of equipment failed just before the 4 p.m. newscast on Friday, Jan. 20.

As a result, this will limit our newscasts throughout the weekend and early next week as we wait for the necessary parts to arrive.

There will be several changes to our schedule:

Saturday

  • No morning newscasts.
  • Only the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts will air.

Sunday

  • No morning newscasts.
  • Only the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts will air.

Monday Morning

  • The 6 a.m. newscast will air at its normal time.
  • All the other morning newscasts have been canceled.

