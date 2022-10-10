Chances for some rainfall will be found in our weather forecast by Wednesday evening

High pressure has been the dominant force in our world of weather over the weekend and into Monday. We have seen some nice cool nights and daytimes that were on the warm and nearly seasonable side. We have seen abundant sunshine as the rule.
We will continue this trend for a few more days, until a cold front moves into our area on Wednesday and into our Wednesday night. We will see a slight chance for some scattered showers and even some isolated thunderstorms at times on Wednesday into our Wednesday night.
More high pressure will move back into our area on Thursday and that will be our dominant weather until another cold front moves into our area on Sunday. This will once again give our area a slight chance for some showers as that cold front moves through our area on our Sunday.
Most of the high temperatures over the next several days will remain in the nearly seasonable for this time of the year category of 70s and 80s. While, most of our overnight low temperature will remain in the 40s and 50s. We do not have any frost or freezing temperatures in the weather forecast over the next seven days.
Even though we will see some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in our weather forecast during the next seven days, we will still see more dry weather than wet weather. This will keep our drought situation at a pretty dry level across our area. This will keep our fire danger levels on the high side and this will mean more burn bans will most likely be issued over the next several days and/or weeks in our area. So, please take it easy and be careful out there.
